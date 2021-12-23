MUSKEGON — It was a tough night to be a Rocket inside Mercy Health Arena Wednesday as Reeths Puffer struggled to stall a dominant Mona Shores offense in a 9-1 loss.
The night started out with the Sailors pushing the issue quickly, netting three goals within the first five minutes of the contest. Reeths Puffer sophomore Isaiah Van Noord started the night in goal, but was pulled in favor of junior Tanner Bonjernoor.
“They jumped on us early with their speed and our boys didn’t come out ready to play like they did,” Reeths-Puffer hockey head coach Ryan Martin said. “We fell behind early and it’s tough to climb back from that.”
“Originally [Van Noord] started and he gave up three quick ones so we threw [Bonjernoor] in,” Martin said. “He has a bit more experience and was able to jump right in. He did well for us.”
Once Bonjernoor entered the net, the Rockets seemed to gain a bit more confidence. The offense gained some aggression and saves started to pile up for the junior goalkeeper.
Mona Shores would not be denied however, as the Lakers added on three more goals in the second period to push their lead out to 6-0.
Reeths Puffer would net only one goal on the night as sophomore Dewey Modaff put his squad on the board late in the second period off an assist from senior Josh Shafer. The Sailors promptly notched another trio of goals in the final period to end the game on a mercy rule with an eight-goal advantage.
The loss marks the Rockets’ sixth straight loss and pushes their overall record down to 2-7 on the year. Coach Martin’s squad will take a reprieve before returning to action Friday, Jan. 7 against Pinckney.
“We’ve got a couple weeks off to regroup,” Martin said. “It’s tough to break out of a losing streak, but we’ve played several good teams in that stretch. We’re trending in the right direction, we just need some time to regroup. We’ve got some guys that are banged up so these few weeks will help us grow hopefully.”