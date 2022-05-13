When Montague athletic director Jay Mulder got his current job going into the 2020-21 school year, his first big goal was bringing some big events to Montague. Namely, he wanted his athletes to be able to perform on big postseason stages at home.
The Wildcats certainly are getting that chance over the next few weeks. Montague is hosting a slew of postseason events in that time frame, starting with the Division 3 track regionals Saturday at Townsend Athletic Complex.
Mulder, who’s been at the school in various capacities for about 20 years, believes it’s the first time Montague has ever hosted a regional track meet. Wildcat athletes will continue to perform at home in the postseason the week after when Montague hosts the girls soccer district tournament, and after Memorial Day, the school will host regional boys golf at Old Channel Trail Golf Course and the baseball and softball district tournaments at the high school. (Whitehall is also hosting both baseball and softball districts, and Reeths-Puffer is hosting baseball too.) The Wildcats are also slated to host the regional baseball semifinal Wednesday, June 8.
“That was one of my main goals,” Mulder said. “I want our kids to have a chance to be at home. I think it’s good to have a good meet and bring other people to your school and your community. We’re basically running the gauntlet this spring...At the time I thought it was a great idea, and now it’s like, ‘What did I put myself through?’”
Mulder first zeroed in on the regional track possibility. He considered trying to get the regional meet last year when the MHSAA struggled to find a host, but the timing didn’t work out and Kent City ultimately hosted the meet. He then set his sights on 2022.
“I feel we have a really great facility to host a big meet like this,” Mulder said. “We’re excited to be able to host and bringing people to the Montague area.”
A big reason Mulder wanted to host the regional meet was the success of the Wildcat track teams, particularly the girls, who won the regional title last season and brought home an 800-meter relay state championship, coming within a whisker of doing so in the 400 too. He felt their success warranted a postseason meet at home.
One hangup with respect to hosting regional meets is that by MHSAA rule, host sites must have an automatic timing system available. Mulder said Montague is hoping to get one of those by next year, but in the meantime he is contracting with Michiana Timing, which is well-known for its presence at cross-country and track meets around the state, to work the regional meet.
“I actually contacted those guys first to make sure they were available before I accepted the track regional,” Mulder said. “Those guys do a phenomenal job. Once the track meet gets going and the field events are done, they only need one or two guys at the finish line. It runs very smoothly.”
A second potential hangup involves the weather. Montague is holding its graduation ceremony at the Townsend complex Friday evening, but if rain delays it — and as of the Beacon’s press time, the forecast indicated rain was likely — the postponement date is Saturday, the same day as the regionals.
However, Mulder said the schedule of events should allow for both the track regionals and graduation to be Saturday if necessary, noting that estimated setup time for graduation is an hour, the projected completion time for the regionals is around 4:30 p.m. and graduation would be held at 7.
Provided the potential weather headaches are resolved without too much stress, Mulder is excited to bring many visiting schools and their fans to Montague over the next couple of weeks.
“We’re just really excited to show people what we can do,” Mulder said. “I know our track athletes are very excited. Let’s hope we have good weather.”