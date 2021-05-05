FREMONT — Fresh off its GMAA Tier 2 championship, Montague picked up another big win Monday, defeating Fremont 4-1 on the road.
The Wildcats (10-8) moved ahead with a two-run single in the second inning by Tugg Nichols. Nichols later doubled and scored the third Montague run, and Dylan Everett, who drove Nichols in, came in for the final tally of the day on a run-scoring single by Aidan Buchberger.
Owen Petersen dominated on the mound to earn the win, striking out six and allowing only three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. Trey Mikkelsen finished up the game to earn the save with 1 2/3 perfect innings of work.