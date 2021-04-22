MUSKEGON — Montague's pitching took the spotlight Wednesday, delivering a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Muskegon Catholic.
Kade Johnson did the bulk of the work on the mound, going five innings and allowing only three hits and two walks against six strikeouts. Owen Petersen and Trey Mikkelsen followed with a shutout inning each, and Mikkelsen earned the save.
The 'Cats (4-6) scored both their runs in the third inning, using the stolen base as a weapon. Dylan Everett singled to start the inning, then stole second, reached third on a groundout, and scored on a Crusaders' error. Aidan Buchberger, who reached base on that error, stole second and third base and came in on a single by Colton Blankstrom. Blankstrom got three hits in the game.