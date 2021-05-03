MONTAGUE — Montague rolled past Whitehall and then edged Muskegon Catholic Saturday at its home park to earn the GMAA Tier 2 championship.
The finals was a walk-off thriller, with the Wildcats defeating Muskegon Catholic 3-2. Dylan Everett scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Nick Moss. Everett had led off the seventh inning with a double, and Sam Smith bunted him over to third base to set up the final play.
Trey Mikkelsen gave Montague (9-8) the early lead with a two-run double in the second inning, which held until the Crusaders' Gabe Johnson hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Colton Blankstrom got the win with a strong effort on the mound, striking out four and walking one in a complete game.
The Wildcats opened their day with a dominating 8-0 win over Whitehall (1-7). Kade Johnson and Mikkelsen combined on a three-hit shutout. Johnson struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings, while Mikkelsen fired 2 1/3 perfect innings in relief, fanning five. Kyle Stratton struck out seven in three innings for the Vikings.
On offense, Smith cracked a two-run home run, and Blankstrom had two hits, one of them a double, and drove in two. Eight different Wildcats scored the eight runs. Aiden Raymond had two of Whitehall's three hits.