MONTAGUE — Montague easily defeated Orchard View Friday in a non-league doubleheader, 9-0 and 15-0.
Game one, which lasted six innings, saw the Wildcat pitchers throw a one-hit shutout. Owen Petersen went four innings and struck out seven, allowing just the one hit and a walk. Kade Johnson led the offense with three hits and two runs, and Colton Blankstrom added two hits. Aidan Buchberger drove in two runs.
In game two, the Wildcats (14-10) lit up the scoreboard, getting 17 hits and ending the game in four innings. Buchberger tossed a four-inning no-hitter, striking out one. Blankstrom had four hits and three RBI, and Tugg Nichols had three hits and four RBI. Buchberger drove in two runs on two hits.