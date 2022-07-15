After nine successful seasons and coaching four sons, Montague baseball coach Kevin Buchberger shared Tuesday that he has resigned, ending a 15-year run in the program.
Buchberger published a Facebook post to the Montague baseball page announcing the decision, coming at the end of the most successful run in program history. In nine seasons as head coach, Buchberger led the Wildcats to five district championships, four West Michigan Conference titles and the team's first-ever regional title in 2018. In all, Buchberger's teams won 193 games and lost 114.
Coach Buchberger also had the chance to coach all four of his sons: Jacob, Zachary, Elijah and Aidan. Three of the four Buchberger men went on to college baseball, and Jacob is pursuing his professional dream in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
"I know it wasn't easy (for them), but these were the best times of my life coaching them and watching them play," Buchberger said in his post.
Buchberger also thanked each of his assistant coaches, his athletic directors, his players and their parents as well as his wife Christine, of whom he said, "This was as much hers as it was mine and we couldn't have done it without each other."
"My job was really easy with the tremendous athletes and the blue collar work ethic they all had," Buchberger added. "From the All-State players to the last guy on the bench, they were all needed and valued with a spot on the team and helped us win a lot of games and compete in the ones we lost. We developed a lot of great relationships and I'll remember each and every one of them."