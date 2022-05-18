SHELBY — Montague showcased its pitching depth Tuesday and accomplished the seniors' stated goal of an unbeaten West Michigan Conference season, sweeping Shelby 7-1 and 4-0.
The Wildcats (18-9, 14-0 WMC) threw their #3 and #4 pitchers against the Tigers, but Owen Petersen and Nick Moss showed they're not much of a step down from the team's top two hurlers, combining to give up only five hits. They struck out 25 batters between them and only walked four.
Montague trailed 1-0 after an inning in game one, but quickly responded with six runs in the next three before cruising to the win. Aidan Buchberger led the Wildcat bats with three hits and Colton Blankstrom and Hayden McDonald had two each. Blankstrom and Buchberger each had a triple in the win. Tate Stine added a two-run single. Petersen fanned 12 and walked two, allowing three hits.
The Wildcats did all their game-two scoring in the fourth inning, taking advantage of a couple of Shelby miscues to push across four runs. Chase Gowell got two runs in by sneaking a bouncing ball past the Shelby first baseman, and Kade Johnson and Petersen each drove in a run in the inning. Petersen had two hits, including a triple, and Buchberger tripled for the second time on the day. Moss was terrific, throwing a two-hit shutout and striking out 13 with only two walks.