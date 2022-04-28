Montague extended its West Michigan Conference win streak to eight Wednesday with an easy sweep of Oakridge, 8-1 and 6-1.
The Wildcat starters, Kade Johnson and Colton Blankstrom, were terrific in both games, as both went the distance and gave up no earned runs. Johnson gave up only four hits in game one, striking out seven and walking one, and Blankstrom allowed six hits and two walks while also fanning seven.
"Johnson and Blankstrom pitched great games today," Wildcats' coach Kevin Buchberger said. "The defense was solid behind them. The offense made some things happen with stolen bases and timely hits."
The Wildcats (8-5, 8-0 WMC) seized the lead with six runs in the third inning of the opener. Nick Moss got two hits and scored twice and Tate Stine also got two hits, driving in a run. Johnson smacked an RBI double in the win.
In the nightcap, Aidan Buchberger, Blankstrom, Tugg Nichols, Owen Petersen and Chase Gowell collected two hits apiece to account for all 10 Wildcat knocks. Nichols drove in a pair of runs and Moss scored twice.