Montague downed Shelby by mercy rule in a single game last Friday, 12-2.
The game was close up until the fifth inning. The Wildcats (14-9) answered a two-run top of the fifth by Shelby to rip off eight runs in the bottom of the inning and end the game on a walk-off wild pitch when Nick Moss crossed the plate.
Moss capped off an outstanding week with his performance Friday, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Through Friday he'd gotten hits in 10 consecutive at-bats after going 6-for-6 in a sweep of Manistee three days prior.
Also for Montague, Bryton Belinger and Kade Johnson each got two hits and had two RBIs in the win. Chase Gowell chipped in two RBIs as well. Belinger got the win with a strong effort on the mound, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out four.