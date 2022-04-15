Montague dominated a West Michigan Conference doubleheader against Hart Thursday afternoon, 15-5 and 13-2. Both games lasted five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Wildcats (2-3, 2-0 WMC) fell behind early in both games, but scored six times in the third inning of each matchup to take command.
In game one, Colton Blankstrom smashed a home run for one of his two hits, and he drove in four runs and scored twice. Aidan Buchberger doubled twice in the game and had three runs and two RBI, and Michael Moore had a two-run double. Nick Moss got the win in relief, throwing 2 1/3 innings and striking out three.
In game two, Moss again came out of the bullpen to pick up the win, throwing 2 1/3 innings and allowing only one hit. Buchberger got two hits and scored twice, Tate Stine got two hits and two RBI and Kade Johnson also had two hits in the game.