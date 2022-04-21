Montague continued its hot start to West Michigan Conference play Wednesday by routing Mason County Central twice on the road, 12-1 and 8-1.
The Wildcats (4-5, 4-0 WMC) scored in each of the last six innings of game one, including a four-run fifth inning. Aidan Buchberger blasted a two-run home run for one of his two hits, and Nick Moss also got two hits and scored twice in the game. Tugg Nichols added a two-run double and two runs. Every Montague starter either got a hit or drove in a run. Kade Johnson threw 4 1/3 shutout innings, allowing only one hit and striking out nine.
In game two, Montague jumped ahead early with a three-run first inning and a two-run second to cruise to the win. Buchberger again had two hits and drove in two runs, and Hayden McDonald doubled and scored three times. Nichols had a hit, two RBI and a run scored. Colton Blankstrom dominated his four innings, allowing two hits and a run and striking out nine.
"Great pitching and defense sparked our team in game one," coach Kevin Buchberger said. "Blankstrom pitched a great game and our offense continued to score in game two."