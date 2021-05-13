MONTAGUE — Montague clobbered rival Whitehall Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference doubleheader, 10-0 and 17-4.
It was a rough day for the struggling Vikings.
"it's hard to even find a positive to take out of these two games," Whitehall coach Warren Zweigle said. "I told our kids that we had to move on as fast as we could and we will try again on Thursday. I still think we can come back on Thursday and grow from this.
"Montague has a really nice team - good hitting, great pitching and solid defense."
The Wildcats (12-10, 6-0 WMC) scored in each of the final five innings of the six-inning opener, but Kade Johnson was the highlight, pitching a five-hit shutout and striking out nine with only one walk. At the plate, Colton Blankstrom had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored and Tugg Nichols drove in four runs on two hits. Hayden McDonald, Aidan Buchberger and Trey Mikkelsen each also had two hits. No Viking reached base more than once in the game.
Game two lasted five innings, and Montague put crooked numbers on the board in each of the five. Mikkelsen had two more hits and scored three times and Nick Moss scored five times and drove in two runs. McDonald drove in three runs and Buchberger, Blankstrom and Johnson each plated a pair. For Whitehall (6-12, 2-6 WMC), Christian Smolen had a hit and an RBI, and Connor Young got a hit, walked twice and scored twice.