Montague wasted no time getting its season off to an exciting start Tuesday, but lost a 10-9 thriller in nine innings at Fruitport.
The Trojans won the game when Brady French stole home in the final inning with two outs. Montague pitcher Bryton Belinger nearly escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam before French swiped the plate.
Montague got off to a great start, scoring in each of the first six innings, but Fruitport kept pace the whole way. The 'Cats led by as many as three runs, at 6-3 in the fourth inning and 8-5 in the fifth, but Fruitport responded with multi-run frames in the bottom half of the inning both times.
Chase Gowell, Nick Moss and Eli Petersen each got two hits for the Wildcats, and Kade Johnson, Skeets Dusenberry and Ryver Jarka each drove in two runs. Gowell stole two bases. Belinger pitched well, allowing just the one run in 2 2/3 innings while striking out three.