Montague's bats were stymied by a great Mona Shores pitching staff Wednesday in its season-opening 7-0 loss to the Sailors.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Montague but was moved to Mona Shores early in the week.
Montague had two hits in the game, one each by Kade Johnson and Michael Moore. Johnson also drew a walk in the contest, as did Kellan Francis.
Among the Sailors' pitchers was Jaxon Huffman, who is signed to be a Michigan State hurler next year. Huffman struck out four and issued both Shores walks in the game.
Three of the seven Shores runs were earned. Bryton Belinger was Montague's top performer on the mound, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings of work while striking out two.