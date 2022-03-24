Montague outhit Mona Shores in its season-opening game Wednesday afternoon, but the Sailors came out on top on the scoreboard, 3-2.
The Wildcats got seven hits to Shores' three, but the Sailors took advantage of a Montague fielding error and a wild pitch to get two runs on the board in the first inning. Shores scored again in the fourth on two walks and an error.
"I felt we played a good game and kind of beat ourselves," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "Our pitching was excellent and defense was solid, minus the couple miscues that helped them score runs. This was a positive start to the season."
Leadoff hitter Nick Moss got two hits and drove in a run on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly, and Tate Stine had the Wildcats' other RBI in the seventh inning. Kade Johnson doubled in the game.
Four pitchers took the mound for Montague in the game. Colton Blankstrom got the start, allowing one earned run in two innings and striking out three. Wildcat hurlers fanned seven and walked two.