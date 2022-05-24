Montague lost a doubleheader to Grand Rapids West Catholic Saturday, 8-4 and 15-3.
The opening game went to extra innings before the Falcons scored four times in the eighth. West Catholic tied the score in the seventh after Montague (18-11) had rallied to grab a 4-3 lead in the sixth.
Owen Petersen had three hits in the opener and Tugg Nichols had two. Kade Johnson went 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out four.
Game two quickly went the way of the Falcons, who scored multiple runs in each of the first three innings. Colton Blankstrom got two of Montague's four hits, including a double. Johnson doubled and drove in two runs.