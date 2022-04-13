Montague dropped a tough game to a strong Grand Rapids Christian program Tuesday at Montague, 11-3.
The final score was a bit deceiving as the game was a close 5-3 battle until the Eagles blew it open with a six-run sixth inning fueled by Wildcat errors.
Montague (0-3) trailed 3-1 after two but left the bases loaded in both innings, creating a sense of missed opportunity. The Wildcats went on to strand 11 total baserunners.
"We had plenty of chances to score, but we just can't get the timely hits right now," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said.
Tugg Nichols led the Wildcat offense with two hits and an RBI, and Nick Moss had Montague's other hit, stole two bases and scored a run. Aidan Buchberger drew three walks, stole two bases and scored a run.