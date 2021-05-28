GRAND RAPIDS — Montague earned an impressive road victory over the O-K Blue Conference champions from Grand Rapids West Catholic Thursday, 6-5.
The Wildcats (22-11) led throughout the game, scoring three first-inning runs, but the Falcons repeatedly made it difficult, cutting the Wildcats' lead to 5-4 in the fifth inning and then 6-5 in the seventh before Trey Mikkelsen was able to get the final out.
Mikkelsen enjoyed another impressive performance in relief, throwing 2 2/3 innings to get the save. He allowed three hits and one run, striking out four. Owen Petersen got the win, striking out seven in 4 1/3 frames.
Tugg Nichols led the offense with three hits and two runs scored, and Petersen added two hits and an RBI, including a triple. Mikkelsen doubled and Kade Johnson drove in a run.