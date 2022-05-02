A spate of miscues kept Montague from what would've been a big win over Grand Haven Saturday, as the Wildcats lost 11-5. A scheduled second game was rained out.
Montague (8-6) led 5-0 after three innings and outhit the Buccaneers 8-5, but committed nine errors in the game, many of them in the fourth and fifth innings. Grand Haven scored 10 runs in those frames.
"I felt like we played really good for the first three innings, but then the wheels fell off," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "We gave them extra bases and runs with walks and errors."
Owen Petersen was cruising for the Wildcats until he had to leave with a leg injury in the fourth inning, presaging the coming Grand Haven onslaught.
Hayden McDonald and Chase Gowell each got two hits. Kade Johnson had a hit and walked twice. Nick Moss pitched three solid innings of relief, allowing just two hits and one earned run.