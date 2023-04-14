Montague brought its best offensive game to Grant Wednesday, smothering the Tigers 25-10 in six innings.
The Wildcats (3-2) jumped ahead quickly with 13 runs in the first two innings, including a two-run double by Skeets Dusenberry in the first and a two-run double by Michael Moore in the second. Grant stayed in the game until the sixth, when Montague unleashed 10 runs, all with two outs, to secure the mercy-rule win. A two-run double by Bryton Belinger highlighted the outburst.
Kade Johnson had four hits, three of them doubles, and three RBI in the win, and Belinger drove in three on three hits. Chase Gowell and Dusenberry also each had three hits, with Dusenberry plating three runs. Kellan Francis also drove in three.