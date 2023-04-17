Montague couldn't keep up with defending Division 2 state champion Forest Hills Eastern Saturday in a doubleheader at Cornerstone University, losing 7-2 and 15-2.
The Wildcats (3-4) briefly led in game two after Nick Moss drove in Chase Gowell with a single, but the Hawks quickly gained the lead for good in the bottom of the first inning. Kade Johnson drove Moss in for Montague's second run in the sixth. Moss had two of the Wildcats' three hits in the game.
Eastern ripped off 10 first-inning runs in the second game to quickly take command. Moss drove in Ryver Jarka later in the game. Montague again managed three hits, but gave up 12 unearned runs.