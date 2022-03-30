MONTAGUE — Despite outhitting their opponent for the second game in a row, the Montague Wildcats couldn't knock off Division 1 West Ottawa Tuesday afternoon, losing a tough matchup 2-0.
The Wildcats (0-2) got four hits to the Panthers' three and got 11 players into scoring position, but were unable to get the big hit needed to score.
"We had our opportunities to score and win again, but we couldn't push the runs across," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "I'm happy with our play these first two games against Division 1 opponents and I believe these games will make us better for the season."
Colton Blankstrom took a tough-luck loss on the mound, pitching four solid innings. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out four. Kade Johnson was dominant in relief, striking out seven in three no-hit innings while walking three.
Nick Moss led the offense with a double. Blankstrom, Hayden McDonald and Owen Petersen each hit singles.