MONTAGUE — Montague played solid baseball in all facets Tuesday in its West Michigan Conference Lakes opener, earning a doubleheader sweep of Orchard View, 16-0 and 13-0.
The Wildcats (2-2, 2-0 WMC Lakes) ended the first game in four innings when Kade Johnson ripped a bases-clearing double. Johnson had five RBI in the inning, also lacing a two-run triple. Ryver Jarka's two-run double helped add to the fun. Jarka, Michael Moore and Chase Gowell each had two hits in the win and Johnson had three. Nick Moss threw a shortened three-hit shutout.
In game two, the 'Cats had seven runs in the second inning to blow the game open and put it away with five more in the fifth. Skeets Dusenberry had a two-run single in the second, and Moss and Johnson each added two-run hits in the fifth. Johnson and Eli Petersen had two hits each, and Johnson picked up the win, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings and allowing only one hit.