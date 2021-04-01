Montague played three road games this week against tough opponents to open the season. The Wildcats lost all three games, — two to Grand Rapids Christian and one to West Ottawa — but they were all competitive, and coach Kevin Buchberger believes his team got better.
“We played two of the top baseball schools in West Michigan and competed well,” Buchberger said. “We had leads late in two of the three games. Seeing this caliber of teams and pitchers early in the season will pay off as we play out our schedule.”
The Wildcats started Saturday with a doubleheader loss to Grand Rapids Christian. Montague had a late lead in the opening game, a 6-5 loss, before the Eagles rallied to win on a walk-off single. Montague had a chance to extend the lead in the top of the seventh inning of the opener, but left the bases loaded.
Dylan Everett drove in two runs and had a double for the Wildcats in game one, and Hayden McDonald had two hits and an RBI. Colton Blankstrom doubled in the game. Trey Mikkelsen got the start and allowed four runs (three earned) in four innings on three hits and three walks. He struck out four.
In game two, an 8-5 Wildcats’ loss, Owen Petersen gave Montague the early lead with a run-scoring single, but Christian went ahead 8-1 from there. Petersen had two hits and two RBI in the game, and Nick Moss had two hits and two runs. Sam Smith threw three strong innings in relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks.
The Wildcats dropped an 8-4 decision to West Ottawa Tuesday after leading 4-3 in the fourth inning. A two-run homer by the Panthers in the fourth sparked them to the win.
Aidan Buchberger had a hit and two walks in the game, and Buchberger, Kade Johnson and Colton Blankstrom each scored runs.
“Without playing last year, we are still getting to know our teammates and responsibilities, and as we put in more plays and defenses, we will continue to improve,” Buchberger said. “I am very excited for this team and what we will be able to achieve.”