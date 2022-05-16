Although Montague lost a doubleheader to Division 1 #6-ranked Rockford Saturday, 5-4 and 10-4, coach Kevin Buchberger was pleased with his team's performance.
"We had great at bats and did a lot of things well," Buchberger said. "We got some good pitching and defense."
The Wildcats (14-9) led game one 4-0 in the second inning before the Rams came back to tie it up in the fourth and pushed across the winning run in the sixth. Aidan Buchberger got two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Owen Petersen also got two hits. Tate Stine doubled and scored. Colton Blankstrom took a bad-luck loss, allowing one earned run in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
In game two, Montague rallied to tie the score at four in the fourth inning, but couldn't score again as the Rams broke the deadlock and pulled away. Nick Moss and Tugg Nichols each had a double and two hits overall in the loss. Moss also pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings of relief.