Montague got off to a quick start Thursday and earned a 15-9 victory over Sparta.
The Wildcats (12-6) scored seven times in the first inning and three more in the second, cruising to the win despite being outhit 10-8. The offense drawing 10 walks was a big boost.
Tugg Nichols and Nick Moss each had two-run hits in the first inning to get things started. Moss drove in a third run later and Kade Johnson plated three runs as well.
Aidan Buchberger picked up the win in relief, pitching 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits and struck out three.