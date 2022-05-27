Despite allowing seven unearned runs, Montague beat Muskegon Catholic in extra innings Thursday in a late-season tune-up game, 10-7.
The Wildcats (19-13) scored four times in the first inning but had to rally when the Crusaders benefited from Montague's four errors to move ahead 7-5 in the fifth. Montague tied the score in the sixth and scored the winning runs in the eighth.
Nick Moss and Colton Blankstrom each got two hits in the game, and Blankstrom scored twice. Tate Stine doubled and drove in three runs.
Moss got the win on the mound, pitching five innings of relief and allowing four unearned runs on five hits while striking out five. Kade Johnson started the game, allowing two hits in three innings and fanning five.