Montague dominated Ravenna Saturday in a West Michigan Conference doubleheader, 9-3 and 10-0.
In game one, the Wildcats (6-5, 6-0 WMC) trailed 2-0 after three innings, but ripped off multiple runs in each of the next three frames to take command of the game. Kade Johnson got the win on the mound, throwing 6 2/3 solid innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out nine and allowing six hits. Johnson also had two hits and walked twice, reaching base all four times up. Tugg Nichols drove in three runs and scored twice, and Nick Moss drew four bases on balls.
In game two, Montague had five first-inning runs and never looked back. Tate Stine led the offense with two hits and Owen Fairchild laced a two-run single. Blankstrom recorded a double and also threw a five-inning shutout, allowing five hits and striking out five.
"Great pitching and defense was the key today to spark us to two wins," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "A lot of patient at-bats and some timely hits helped make the offense score some runs."