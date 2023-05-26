Montague dominated Holton in a doubleheader sweep Thursday, 13-0 and 15-4. Both games were shortened by the mercy rule.
The Wildcats (20-12) put up seven runs in the first four innings of game one and finished off the Red Devils with a six-run sixth. Montague had four extra-base hits in the game, including a double and a triple by Kade Johnson among his three hits. He drove in fou runs. Bryton Belinger also had three hits, including a triple, and scored four times. Kellan Francis added two hits and two RBIs, Chase Gowell had two hits, and James Cloud drove in two runs. Belinger got the win, striking out six in four innings and allowing three hits.
Montague scored in each of the five innings of play in game two, taking advantage of 11 walks and seven Holton errors and getting some playing time for its reserves along the way. Johnson continued his sizzling day with a first-inning two-run home run, Gowell got two hits and drove in four runs, and Ben Mischler got two hits. Skeets Dusenberry drove in two runs. Three Wildcat pitchers teamed up for the win, with Ryver Jarka fanning six in two shutout innings.