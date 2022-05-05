Montague routed Big Rapids in a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon, earning 15-3 and 10-0 wins, both shortened by the mercy rule.
The Wildcats (10-6) waited out the Cardinal pitchers in game one, drawing 12 walks to go with their eight hits. Colton Blankstrom had two hits and scored three runs, and Chase Gowell also got two hits, one of them a double, drove in two runs and scored twice. Aidan Buchberger also scored three times and Tugg Nichols drove in three runs. Kade Johnson and Owen Petersen pitched Montague to the win.
Wildcat pitching dominated the nightcap. Blankstrom went five innings and allowed only one hit and one walk, striking out eight. He also drove in four runs. Hayden McDonald got two hits and drove in two runs, and Buchberger, Gowell and Owen Fairchild each scored twice.
"Great pitching and defense was the key today to spark us to two wins," coach Kevin Buchberger said. "A lot of patient at-bats and some timely hits helped make the offense score some runs."