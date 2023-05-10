Montague had no trouble dispatching Manistee Tuesday in West Michigan Conference Lakes play, winning by scores of 14-2 and 10-2.
The Wildcats (13-9, 8-2 WMC Lakes) jumped ahead early in game one, scoring twice in the second inning and eight times in the third. Bryton Belinger's bases-loaded triple highlighted the third-inning outburst, and Michael Moore added a two-run double. Nick Moss and Moore each had three hits, and Moss drove in three runs, as did Belinger. Kade Johnson got the win, striking out nine without walking a batter and allowing four hits.
Montague erased an early 1-0 deficit in game two with multi-run innings in the second, third and fourth. Ryver Jarka and Johnson each had two-run hits in a five-run second for the 'Cats, and Johnson later added a run-scoring double. Moss again had three hits and scored twice, and Izac Jarka had two hits and scored twice as well. Petersen earned the win, striking out six in four innings, and Moss fired three shutout innings to get the save.