CALEDONIA — Montague's ability to stay focused was tested Wednesday amid a slew of weather issues and scheduling changes, and the Wildcats aced the test.
Playing a regional semifinal game that was shifted to Davenport University on just a few hours' notice and delayed another hour-plus because of rain, Montague got off to a quick start and rolled to a 16-1 mercy-rule victory over NorthPointe Christian.
Montague (23-14) advanced to Saturday's regional final against either Lansing Catholic or Laingsburg with the win, with a potential quarterfinal game to follow.
Coach Kevin Buchberger said both teams were determined to get the game played Wednesday so that MHSAA pitch-count rules wouldn't have the winner's pitching staff at a disadvantage for Saturday's games. That led to the game's moving from a 4:30 p.m. start time at Montague to a 7 p.m. start time at Davenport and its artificial turf field, which turned into just after 8 p.m. due to more rain.
Throughout the late afternoon and early evening, even as the team hit Chick-fil-A for a needed pregame snack, Buchberger could tell by how loose his team was that they were ready to go.
"I owe it all to the kids," Buchberger said. "They wanted to play today...We had two big vans. The kids joked around and laughed all the way here and stopped at Chick-fil-A and had some snacks, and they all hung out together, talked and whooped it up and just had a great day. We made a great day out of it."
Once the game finally began, Montague was locked in. Starting pitcher Kade Johnson struck out the side with overpowering stuff in the top of the first inning, then cranked a two-run triple in the bottom of the inning as part of a five-run Wildcat outburst. He went on to throw 3 2/3 innings and strike out seven, allowing only two hits.
After that inning, the Wildcats only had three more hits, but drew seven walks and took advantage of shoddy Mustang defense to pile up more runs. An eight-run fourth, capped with another run-scoring wild pitch, ended the game.
Leadoff hitter Nick Moss, who had a huge game, driving in five runs, said the Wildcats' patience at the plate was by design. Montague knew the Mustangs' starter, southpaw Gibson Adema, had needed a lot of pitches to go 4 2/3 innings in his previous outing, so decided to "make him pitch to us," Moss said.
"I think a lot of it really does come down to pregame planning," Moss said. "We had videos of (relief pitcher Gabe Helder) coming in. We kind of knew what to expect. Everyone stayed locked in. It's just one of those days where everyone's hitting and everyone's on it."
That included the defensive side of the game. The Wildcats' razor-sharp defense - they made no errors Wednesday - stood in sharp contrast to the five errors and several wild pitches by NorthPointe.
"We've been playing like that defensively the last three or four games," Buchberger said. "The kids have been playing great. We've gotten great pitching. They fill up that strike zone, and when you throw a lot of strikes, everyone stays in the ball game. They make plays behind our pitchers."
Moss may be Montague's leadoff hitter, and at only 5-6 and 140 pounds, fits the physical description baseball fans are used to from one, but his two-run singles in the third and fourth, two of his three hits in the win, told the story of a player who sees runners on base and is determined to get them in. His only at-bat in which he didn't drive in a run was Montague's first of the game, and in that one he singled and later scored thanks to consecutive bunt singles by Aidan Buchberger and Colton Blankstrom.
"He's a scrappy player," Buchberger said of Moss. "He does all the little things for us. He gets on base. He steals bases. He creates havoc on the bases and puts a lot of pressure on the defense. We've got Aidan and Colton behind him, who can handle the bat extremely well and get the ball down on bunts. When that happens it's a tough combination to stop."
Both Buchberger and Moss thanked the Davenport program, led by coach Kevin Tidey, for accommodating the game on such short notice. Buchberger said it wasn't until 2 p.m. Wednesday that the call was made to move the game from Montague.
"It was definitely a ride," Moss said. "The whole ride down, it was like, 'We're starting at 7. We're starting at 7:30. We're starting at 8:30. Now we're coming back and playing at 8.' Definitely a weird experience all day, and something different. It worked out."