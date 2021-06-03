MONTAGUE — Montague celebrated senior day Wednesday with an impressive sweep of Grant, winning 12-1 and 12-2.
"This was a good tune up for the district tournament for us," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "We're looking forward to the weekend."
In both games, Montague pitchers embraced a committee approach to limit the top hurlers' pitch counts and retain their availability for the district tournament.
In game one, Tugg Nichols led the offense with two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Sam Smith added three RBI and two runs on one hit. Aidan Buchberger added two RBI on one hit, and Nick Moss scored twice.
Buchberger picked up three more hits in game two, scoring twice and driving in one, and Colton Blankstrom drove in four runs and scored twice. Owen Petersen scored twice and drove in a run.