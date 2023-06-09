RAVENNA — Montague baseball won their first game against Ravenna, 11-1, at last Saturday's district tournament, but ultimately lost the title game to North Muskegon, 17-5.
“We had a pretty good feeling of what we were going to do (in the semifinals) since we already played Ravenna and it went well for us,” said head coach Jeff Moss. “We hit the ball pretty well and played defense, and it was onto the next.”
Although Moss said the whole team played well, he mentioned players Nick Moss, Kade Johnson and Owen Petersen all played impressive games.
After surrendering an unearned run in the first inning against Ravenna, the Wildcats quickly responded with four runs of their own. Moss opened Montague scoring with an RBI double, and Petersen later followed with a bases-loaded single that saw the other two runners on base also come around on a Bulldogs error.
The 'Cats kept piling on from there, including an RBI triple by Johnson in the second inning, before ending the game in the fifth due to the mercy rule. In all, Moss had three hits and two RBIs, and Ryver Jarka added two hits and scored twice. Johnson, Bryton Belinger and Chase Gowell also had two runs each. Moss picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run in four innings with four strikeouts.
“We just didn’t play defense (against North Muskegon) and that caused six or seven errors,” Moss said. “Big shoutout to all of my seniors who played, they’re a big leadership group. They’re all going to be hard to replace. They all played well all season and they played well on Saturday in both games, the outcome just wasn’t what we wanted obviously.”
Moss mentioned the team was not prepared nor equipped to play strong defense against North Muskegon during the second game.
“I never saw that happening with the final score,” said Moss. “North Muskegon was a little off that day as well and it didn’t start out well for us. To get behind that early to a team like that put us in a tough spot. We tried to claw back and we just couldn’t. We were competitive when we got on base, but we just didn’t play very well at all in that game. It’s still a disappointment.”
The game got away from the 'Cats early, as they allowed 10 runs in the first three innings. They were able to prevent a mercy-rule defeat, but Norsemen catcher Ben Meyers blasted a grand slam home run in the seventh inning to put the game away.
Johnson had three of Montague's six hits in the game. Michael Moore laced a double. Petersen surrendered two earned runs in four innings on the mound, but struggled with command, walking eight Norsemen.
Montague played tough, but despite the outcome, Coach Moss was impressed with the team's overall season and the younger players on the team with the progress they have made.
“Hats off to North Muskegon, they were well prepared for us and it showed,” Moss said. “They got us early there. We have great senior leadership, but we also have freshmen and sophomores starting that have made leaps and bounds this year.”