MONTAGUE — After settling for a West Michigan Conference co-championship with North Muskegon last year in a Marsh Field marathon, Montague was in no mood to share this time.
Wildcats' pitcher Kade Johnson threw maybe his best career game in the opening contest of Monday's doubleheader, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 victory that vaulted them to a sweep. Montague dominated 16-4 in game two, a five-inning game. Those wins gave the Wildcats a share of the league title; they clinched it outright by beating Shelby Tuesday.
Johnson fired a two-hit shutout, didn't walk anyone and struck out six. His teammates gave him the only run he'd need in the fourth inning when Hayden McDonald mashed a run-scoring double to right-center field, bringing in Colton Blankstrom.
"He threw a heck of a game," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said of Johnson. "He kept them off balance. When he throws a lot of strikes like that and we make plays behind him, we're a tough team to beat. He kept us in the game and kept them off the board, and we did just enough to get that one run across."
Johnson was one of many Wildcats who was part of last year's WMC-deciding twinbill that saw Montague win a 14-inning classic in game one at Marsh Field but fall short of the sweep that would've given them the outright title.
"They're tough to play against," Johnson said. "To close it out like that and win both games against them and end up winning a conference championship (is) great."
Montague missed a scoring chance in the second, getting the first two men on base before a sacrifice bunt and two straight strikeouts by Norsemen pitcher Troy McManus ended the threat. However, cashing in the fourth-inning opportunity and Johnson's dominance - no Norseman reached third base - proved to be enough.
A hustle play sparked the Wildcats in game two. After the first two Montague batters were retired, Colton Blankstrom hit a high chopper to shortstop. He busted it out of the batter's box and was rewarded when the Norsemen fielder couldn't corral the ball in time to get him out. That play led to five runs, including a three-run double by Owen Petersen that blew the game open.
"We took a lot of good swings, hit a lot of line drives and found the grass," Buchberger said. "The ball didn't bounce North Muskegon's way today. There were a couple of miscues on their part and we kind of took advantage of it and scored a bunch of runs."
Blankstrom later whacked a two-run single, and McDonald had one too. In all, Montague had 12 hits, including an impressive 4-for-5 effort by leadoff man Nick Moss. McDonald had three hits and Johnson had two.
Blankstrom also got the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and striking out four. Blankstrom is one of at least four Montague pitchers - Petersen and Moss started the next day against Shelby - who can be counted on to eat innings and get outs. That can be a huge factor in a postseason run, like the one Montague wants to go on.
"This is probably our deepest pitching staff I've had since we've been here," Buchberger, who's in his ninth season as Montague coach, said. "If those guys throw strikes, our defense makes plays behind them. I don't think we had an error today. Our defense is outstanding too, so if we can just manufacture some runs, we're right there with anybody else."
Johnson didn't take long to soak in Montague's victory, noting that the biggest obstacle to that postseason run is still the Norsemen. Montague lost the district finals to North Muskegon a year ago, and the teams are favored to meet up in that round again this year.
"We just want to beat North Muskegon again...to get revenge," Johnson said.