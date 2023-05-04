Montague's pitching was outstanding throughout Wednesday's West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader against Fremont, delivering two shutout wins for the Wildcats. Montague earned 9-0 and 7-0 wins.
Kade Johnson fired six innings of two-hit ball in the opener, striking out seven. The Wildcat offense scored three times in the second inning and four in the fifth to take control of the game. Johnson and Chase Gowell each got two hits, and Johnson drove in two runs.
Owen Petersen gave up three hits in 4 2/3 innings in game two, striking out nine, and Nick Moss finished things off with two perfect innings, fanning four. Gowell and Bryton Belinger each got two hits and Ryver Jarka scored three runs. The Wildcats (11-8, 6-2 WMC Lakes) did not have an extra-base hit in the game, but only struck out five times to keep the pressure on the Packer defense throughout the nightcap.