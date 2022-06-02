Montague played solid baseball Wednesday against Division 1 #17 Portage Northern at Davenport University, splitting two one-run games.
The Wildcats took the win in game two, 4-3, and never trailed in the game. They broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth.
Aidan Buchberger got the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs in five innings. He struck out three and walked two. Tugg Nichols led the offense with two hits and an RBI. Nick Moss and Kade Johnson each singled and drove in a run.
Game one was an extra-innings affair that looked to be headed the Wildcats' way until Johnson was lifted after four shutout innings and his team up 3-0. His teammates were unable to hold the lead as the Huskies ripped off eight runs in the next two frames. Montague (20-14) made a comeback in the seventh to tie it up, but the Huskies won the game in the eighth.
Johnson had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run in game one, and Chase Gowell had two hits and two RBI. Buchberger tripled and scored a run, and Nichols had a hit and two RBI.
"To compete against the #17 team in Division 1 and split gives us some confidence going into district play," Wildcats' coach Kevin Buchberger said. "We had solid at-bats, we got good pitching, and the defense was outstanding. We have some things to work on and fine-tune, but we are ready for the state tournament."