GRAND HAVEN — Montague split a doubleheader against Division 1 foe Grand Haven Saturday. The Wildcats won game one 10-4 and lost game two 6-4.
Montague's bats were strong in the opener, collecting 13 hits and also drawing three walks. A five-run outburst in the fourth inning was the highlight of the offensive day. Trey Mikkelsen had two hits, one of them a triple, and two RBI and scored a run. Owen Petersen and Sam Smith each had two hits and an RBI. Kade Johnson got the win, striking out four and allowing seven hits in six innings.
Game two was a back-and-forth affair which saw Grand Haven score the game's decisive two runs in the fourth inning. Tugg Nichols got three hits for Montague (7-7). Aidan Buchberger pitched the game, allowing 10 hits and fanning four.