MONTAGUE — Montague split its doubleheader with Forest Hills Eastern Friday, earning an 8-6 win in game one and dropping the nightcap 5-3.
The Wildcats (1-4) scored five runs in the sixth inning of the opener to break a 3-3 tie, then hung on for the win. Tugg Nichols led the offense with two hits and an RBI, and Owen Petersen drove in a run and scored two more. Nick Moss, Aidan Buchberger and Colton Blankstrom each had a run and an RBI. Sam Smith picked up the win in relief, pitching 1 1/3 innings.
In game two, the Wildcats went ahead 3-2 in the second inning on a two-run double by Moss, but couldn't score again. Moss had two hits in the game. Colton Blankstrom started the game, allowing one earned run (three total) in four innings, striking out two.