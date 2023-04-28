Montague and North Muskegon split a doubleheader Thursday, with the Wildcats romping in the opener, 19-7, and the Norsemen winning game two by a 4-2 score.
The Wildcats (9-8) exploded for 14 runs in the fourth inning of game two and won by mercy rule after five. Consecutive two-run doubles by Bryton Belinger and Eli Petersen were the biggest hits of the inning. Both Wildcats had two hits each and combined for seven RBIs, and Ryver Jarka also had two hits. Chase Gowell, Nick Moss and Kade Johnson each drove in two runs. Belinger allowed no earned runs in five innings, striking out six.
In game two, the Wildcats outhit North Muskegon, 8-2, but made three costly errors. Moss had three hits and an RBI, and Gowell added two hits. Moss took the tough-luck loss, allowing only one earned run on two hits while striking out five.