Montague took its first conference defeat since 2021 Tuesday, settling for a West Michigan Conference Lakes split against Ludington. The Wildcats won game one 11-5 and lost the nightcap 7-1.
The Wildcats (4-5, 3-1 WMC Lakes) only scored in three innings of the opener, but made them count with multi-run frames each time. They took the lead for good with a four-run third inning, as Nick Moss, Kade Johnson and Michael Moore drove in runs in consecutive plate appearances. Chase Gowell laced a two-run double in the seventh to help put the game away.
Moss had three hits, and Gowell, Ryver Jarka and Eli Petersen had two hits apiece in the win. Johnson earned the win on the mound with an impressive performance, allowing four hits and no earned runs while striking out 14.
Montague couldn't carry over that performance to game two, managing only five hits against Orioles hurler Jonny Weinert and striking out 10 times. Gowell and Moss each had two hits, but the Montague defense made four errors.