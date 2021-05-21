HART — Montague continued its run through the West Michigan Conference Thursday with a doubleheader sweep of Hart, 16-0 and 10-0.
The Wildcats (20-10, 10-0 WMC) have Oakridge (Monday) and North Muskegon (next Saturday) left on their league slate. The Norsemen own an 11-1 league record, in a virtual tie for the top spot.
Montague pitching was dominant Thursday, highlighted by a four-inning no-hitter by Kade Johnson. The only batter who reached for Hart in the opener did so on a dropped third strike. Johnson struck out six. Tugg Nichols led the offense with three hits and three RBI, and Aidan Buchberger had two hits and four RBI. Colton Blankstrom doubled and drove in three.
In game two, Blankstrom took the hill and allowed just three hits in a five-inning shutout. He struck out six and walked one. Nick Moss had two hits and scored three times, Buchberger had two hits and two runs, and Blankstrom had two hits and three RBI.