Montague took another shot at one of the top teams in the state Tuesday, but came up short in 7-2 and 1-0 defeats to Division 1 #6-ranked Howell.
Though the Wildcats (18-13) will host the district tournament, Montague held senior night for its last regular-season home games.
Defensive struggles were the main culprit in game one. The Wildcats committed six errors and all seven runs given up by starting pitcher Owen Petersen were unearned. He allowed four hits and a walk in four innings and struck out four.
Nick Moss, Hayden McDonald and Chase Gowell each got one hit, and Moss and Tugg Nichols scored the Wildcats' runs, which came after they fell behind 7-0.
Game two was much more competitive, lasting six innings due to being called for darkness. Montague gave up one unearned run in the second inning on the only error it made in the game. Gowell, Moss, Colton Blankstrom and Kade Johnson each got one hit, but the Wildcats made three outs on the bases, and the Highlanders' pitching staff didn't walk anyone in the game. Blankstrom pitched a good game, allowing five hits and striking out four.
"Hosting the #6 team in Division 1 and competing with them is a big confidence boost leading up to the end of the year tournament," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "We need to clean up some things defensively and we will be ready for the playoffs."