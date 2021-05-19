ALLENDALE — Montague swept Allendale on the road in a doubleheader Saturday, 5-4 and 9-5.
The Wildcats rallied for the win in game one, coming from 4-0 down to score once in the fifth inning and four times in the sixth. Tugg Nichols, Aidan Buchberger and Nick Moss each had two hits. Both of Buchberger's knocks were doubles. Nichols had two RBI and two runs scored.
In game two, the Wildcats moved ahead for good with three runs in the second inning, although the teams continued trading runs the rest of the game. Moss had three more hits and scored four times, driving in two runs. Buchberger had three hits and three RBI. Colton Blankstrom got the win, surrendering just one earned run in five innings and striking out six.