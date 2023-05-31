Montague had no trouble dispatching Manistee Tuesday in a doubleheader as both teams got ready for their district tournament runs.
The Wildcats won by scores of 8-0 and 12-4, pitching well through most of the twin bill. Both games lasted five innings.
Montague (22-12) got on the board in four of the five innings played in game one. Owen Petersen blasted a solo home run to lead off the second inning for one of his three hits in the game. He drove in three runs and scored twice. Chase Gowell also got three hits, including two triples, and scored three times. Nick Moss added a pair of hits and a walk and drove in three.
Petersen, along with brother Eli and Bryton Belinger, combined for a two-hit shutout. Eli struck out five in two innings.
In game two, the 'Cats kept up the pressure, scoring four times in the first and rolling to the win. Kellan Francis drove in four runs on three hits and scored twice, and Gowell and Belinger each added two hits and two runs scored. Jimmy Thommen also got two hits, and Izac Jarka drove in two runs. Ryver Jarka picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits in two innings, and Kade Johnson struck out five in two frames.