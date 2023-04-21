Montague earned a sweep of Mason County Central Thursday, 7-1 and 3-2. Eli Petersen preserved the sweep by striking out the final Spartan batter of the night with the bases loaded.
The Wildcats (6-5) ripped off six first-inning runs in game one with several singles and cruised to the win. Owen Petersen and Kellan Francis each drove in two runs in the win, and Ryver Jarka had two hits. Nick Moss and Jarka each had a double. Owen Petersen earned the win, striking out 10 batters in four innings and allowing only four hits and one run.
In game two, Montague again grabbed an early lead with two first-inning runs, and later broke a 2-2 tie on a RBI single by Kade Johnson. Johnson had two hits and two RBI in the game. Petersen again got the win by pitching a scoreless inning of relief, and Chase Gowell threw two shutout innings.