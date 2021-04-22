MONTAGUE — Montague swept a West Michigan Conference doubleheader against Mason County Central Monday, beating the Spartans 15-6 and 5-0 to end a six-game losing streak.
In game one, Colton Blankstrom pitched around some defensive errors to earn the win, allowing only one earned run in six innings. He struck out six in the game. Blankstrom also had two hits and three RBI in the win, as did Kade Johnson. Aidan Buchberger had two hits and two RBI.
In game two, the Wildcats (3-6, 2-0 WMC) pulled away with four sixth-inning runs and Aidan Buchberger pitched a one-hit shutout for the win. Buchberger struck out five in the victory. Hayden McDonald, Petersen, Tugg Nichols and Johnson each had run-scoring singles; Nichols' hit plated a pair of runs.