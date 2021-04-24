MONTAGUE — Montague swept a West Michigan Conference doubleheader against Ravenna Friday by scores of 4-1 and 7-3.
Wildcats' ace Colton Blankstrom dominated in the opener, allowing only two hits and three walks in a complete-game win, striking out six in the process.
All the scoring took place in the fourth inning of the game. Aidan Buchberger and Hayden McDonald each had two hits in the game, and Blankstrom doubled and walked twice. Trey Mikkelsen and Owen Petersen each doubled as well.
In the nightcap, Mikkelsen was also excellent on the mound in relief, allowing only four hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six. The Bulldogs jumped ahead early, but Montague (6-6, 4-0 WMC) came back to tie the game in the fifth inning and scored four decisive runs in the sixth.
Nick Moss had a huge game with two doubles and three RBI, and McDonald had two hits and two RBI. Buchberger had two hits and a walk, scoring two runs.