Montague held off a late surge by Ravenna in game two of Tuesday's doubleheader to secure a sweep, 7-6. The Wildcats rolled in game one, 12-2.
The 'Cats (16-9) dominated early in game two, building a 7-3 lead before Ravenna began chipping away in the late innings. Nick Moss came on in relief in the seventh inning and retired the Bulldogs in order to get the save.
Bryton Belinger and Kade Johnson each got two hits and drove in two runs for Montague in the game-two win. Owen Petersen picked up the win on the mound, striking out eight without a walk and allowing only two hits and one earned run.
Game one was all Montague from the start and ended in five innings. The 'Cats took advantage of six Ravenna errors and drew six walks to supplement their nine hits. Izac Jarka and Belinger got two hits each, and Belinger drove in two runs. Ryver Jarka also plated a pair, and Moss scored three runs. Johnson got the win, striking out five and allowing no earned runs in four innings.